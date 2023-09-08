Dear Abby: I’m ashamed to admit that I’m envious of my younger brother’s recent success. He got into a fantastic medical program, and once he’s completed it, I’m sure he’ll get a great job with loads of perks. I am proud of him and I do love him, but I can’t deny my jealousy.

I have been in the military for 13 years. It’s been fine as far as financial stability and job security, but my job is dull. I sit behind a desk and essentially push paper as well as perform many other unpleasant military tasks and traditions. I also follow the orders of mostly jackass supervisors.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?