Tomorrow’s Birthday (06/03/22): Expand collaborations to grow this year. Cultural and educational growth follows your disciplined actions. Resolve a physical challenge this summer, building strength, health and energy for top autumn performance. A private winter gestational creative phase provides for springtime public triumph. Friends bring the spice.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Tomorrow is an 8: Romance sparks easily. Shared finances flow better, with Mercury direct in Taurus. It’s easier to discuss money. Confusion diminishes noticeably. Barriers dissolve. Deal and bargain.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Tomorrow is an 8: Listen powerfully. It’s easier to resolve misunderstandings, with Mercury direct in your sign. Serve as a translator for others who don’t get each other.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Tomorrow is a 7: Consider dreams. Articulate feelings privately. Keep a journal. Words and traffic flow better, with Mercury direct. Review where you’ve been. Plan and strategize.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Tomorrow is a 9: Profitability rises. Communication barriers evaporate. Team coordination comes together naturally now that Mercury is direct. Background noise quiets. You can hear each other again.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Tomorrow is a 9: Negotiate, collaborate and network. It’s easier to advance professionally, with Mercury direct. Brainstorming gets more productive and creative again. Discuss possibilities. Develop opportunities.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Tomorrow is an 8: Make long-distance connections. It’s easier to travel and launch, with Mercury direct. Traffic flows better. Confirm reservations. It’s easier to get your message out.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Tomorrow is an 8: Collaboration kindles. Buy, sell and discuss finances. Money flows with greater ease now that Mercury’s direct. Confusion diminishes. Sign contracts and negotiate deals.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Tomorrow is an 8: Professional opportunities arise. Communication in collaboration clarifies naturally, with Mercury direct Tomorrow. It’s easier to persuade, compromise and reach consensus. Send love letters and invitations.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Tomorrow is an 8: Expand territory. It’s easier to concentrate and communicate, with Mercury direct for three months. Discover health solutions in conversation. Learn from coaches, doctors and mentors.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Tomorrow is a 9: Listen to your muses. It’s easier to express yourself, with Mercury direct. Practice your persuasive arts. Share your passion, possibilities and affection. Get creative.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Tomorrow is an 8: Collaborate and strategize together. Family communications clarify, with Mercury stationing direct. Clean messes and resolve irritations. Determine domestic improvements. Share dreams and visions.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Tomorrow is an 8: Creative efforts leap forward. It’s easier to learn and express, with Mercury direct. Sign papers, post and publish your views. Communicate and connect.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black’s legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today’s Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.