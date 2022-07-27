Tomorrow’s Birthday (07/29/22): Expand boundaries this year. Disciplined coordination strengthens and deepens your partnership. Summer fun may get postponed or delayed, before romantic adventures abound this autumn. Shift directions with social plans this winter, before springtime energy boosts your career. Widen your perspective with studies, research and investigation.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Tomorrow is an 8: Enjoy yourself. Stir up some romance. The New Moon begins a two-week family, fun and passion phase. Get creative. It’s all for love.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Tomorrow is an 8: Realize domestic visions with upgrades over a two-week New Moon phase. Get creative. Improve the beauty and functionality of your home. Nurture family.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Tomorrow is a 7: Profit through communications for two weeks. Possibilities spark in conversation over this New Moon phase. Creative projects flower. Express, share and connect. Write your story.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Tomorrow is a 9: Begin a lucrative New Moon phase. Discover fresh markets and rising prosperity. Strengthen financial foundations for growth. Rake in and preserve a healthy harvest.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Tomorrow is a 9: Pursue personal dreams. Expand talents, capacities and skills over two weeks, with the New Moon in your sign. Grow and develop. Shine your light.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Tomorrow is a 7: Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle in the dark of tonight’s New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Enjoy a two-week creative, imaginative and organizational phase.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Tomorrow is an 8: Connect for shared support, fun and appreciation. This New Moon phase benefits team efforts. Grow through friendships, social networks and community participation.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Tomorrow is an 8: This New Moon illuminates professional opportunities. Develop interesting projects over the next two weeks. Pursue exciting possibilities. Your career, status and influence rise.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Tomorrow is a 7: Educational opportunities arise after last night’s New Moon. The next two-week phase favors study, investigation and exploration. Consider new perspectives. Make connections, contributions and bold discoveries.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Tomorrow is an 8: Find creative ways to grow your family nest egg. A lucrative two-week phase dawns with tonight’s New Moon. Launch valuable initiatives with your partner.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Tomorrow is an 8: Collaboration flowers. Your partnership blossoms with the New Moon. Strengthen bonds and deepen roots over the next two weeks. Begin another chapter together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Tomorrow is a 9: Energize your physical moves. The New Moon tonight initiates two weeks of growing health and strength. Put your heart into your actions. Practice makes perfect.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black’s legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today’s Gemini horoscope, go to nancyblack.com.
