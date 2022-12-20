Tomorrow’s Birthday (12/21/22): Invite fortune into your house this year. Harvest abundant profits with steady action. Winter barriers could redirect romantic plans, before family joys brighten the spring. Social changes alter your summer path, revealing exciting career opportunities next autumn. Fill your home with love and luck follows.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Tomorrow is a 7: Explore options. This Winter Solstice illuminates a turning point. Advance your career over the next month, with the Sun in Capricorn. Take charge.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Tomorrow is an 8: Collaborate for shared profits. Investigate and explore this month under the Capricorn Sun. Broaden your studies. Adventures beckon. Discover new cultures, flavors and ideas.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Tomorrow is an 8: Coordinate and collaborate. Strategize for lucrative gain, with the Sun in Capricorn. The next month favors shared financial gain. Sign on the dotted line.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Tomorrow is a 9: You’re in sync with your partner this month, with the Sun in Capricorn. Rely on each other. Collaborate, negotiate, and invent win-win situations.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Tomorrow is an 8: Relax and have fun. Prioritize your health and work, with the Sun in Capricorn. Connect with your heart to grow stronger. Passion energizes.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Tomorrow is an 8: Enjoy domesticity. This next month promises fun, with the Sun in Capricorn. Fall in love again. Savor time with your sweetheart, family and friends.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Tomorrow is an 8: Capture ideas into documents. Enjoy a month-long domestic beautification phase, with the Capricorn Sun. Get into home renovation and interior decoration. Cook something delicious.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Tomorrow is a 9: Solving an intellectual challenge can get lucrative. With the Sun in Capricorn, creative skills flower. You learn quickly. Profit through communications. Share a persuasive message.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Tomorrow is a 9: Take charge. The Sun in Capricorn favors making money. You’re energized to generate rising income this month. Tap into lucrative opportunities. Action gets results.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Tomorrow is a 9: You’re in charge, with the Sun in your sign for the next month. You have an extra advantage. Step confidently to fulfill your personal vision.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Tomorrow is a 7: Friends share support and laughter. Begin a reflective phase, with the Capricorn Sun. Complete old projects and clear space for new. Process transitions.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Tomorrow is a 9: Take care of business. Social events benefit your career this month. Contribute for team victories under the Capricorn Sun. Collaboration flowers. Have fun with friends.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black’s legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today’s Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.
