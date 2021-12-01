Tomorrow’s Birthday (12/02/21): Make powerful connections this year. Disciplined editing, refining and preparation pays extra dividends. Winter spotlights illuminate you, energizing your work and health this spring. Slowing for a peaceful summer of nostalgia and reflection leads you to realize an autumn dream. Grow by widening your reach.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Tomorrow is a 9: Collaborate profitably. You can flow around financial obstacles, with help from your partner. Monitor the numbers carefully. Reinforce basic structures. Make your own luck.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Tomorrow is an 8: Work together to surpass a challenge. Envision desired results. Build and maintain momentum. Realize a dream with your partner. Action speaks louder than words.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Tomorrow is an 8: Reinforce basics, regarding your work and health. Maintain practices and routines. Follow rules carefully. Slow for the tricky stuff. Physical action gets satisfying results.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Tomorrow is a 9: Romantic dreams can come true, with love and physical action. Don’t rely on luck or happenstance. Go for what you want. Express from your heart.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Tomorrow is a 9: Passion blended with action generates dreamy domestic results. Make repairs and upgrades. Clear clutter and free space. Clean messes. Cook delicious treats and share.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Tomorrow is a 9: The impossible seems newly accessible. Use your wits and charms. Articulate dreams, goals and visions. Schedule actions and plot your course. Write your story.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Tomorrow is an 8: You can get the help you need to realize a dream. Keep promises and agreements. Maintain positive cash flow. Actions get results. Strengthen basics.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Tomorrow is a 9: You’ve got this. Pursue a personal dream or passion with disciplined, steady action for satisfying results. Reinforce basic structures before elaborating. Make your own luck.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Tomorrow is an 8: Dreams clarify and inspire you anew. You’re especially imaginative and creative. Adjust schedules, plans and budgets to realize your vision. Plot your moves.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Tomorrow is a 9: Leave nothing to chance. Advance a social project or cause one step at a time. Clarify and articulate the vision. Pull together for extra power.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Tomorrow is a 9: Step into leadership. A professional dream seems newly possible. Align words and actions to advance. Pursue bold initiatives and passion projects. Your stand is appreciated.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Tomorrow is a 9: Expand boundaries and limitations by widening your knowledge and experience. Delve into a fascinating educational project. Research and build a powerful case. Explore possibilities.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black’s legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today’s Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.