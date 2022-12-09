Today’s Birthday (12/10/22): Luck rewards home and family this year. Faithful attention develops creative projects into fruition. Winter barriers reorient healthy practices for springtime fun, romance and creativity. Summer privacy supports a shift in plans, before an exciting autumn of social connection. Fill your place with love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Today is a 7: Relax and enjoy domestic comforts. Don’t worry about the uncertain future. Clean and reorganize your spaces. Realize dreamy improvements. Reconnect with family. Share something delicious.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Today is an 8: Gather and organize information. Study what you love. Follow curious and fascinating subjects. Curate wonderful content. Share and express. Keep your sense of humor.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Today is an 8: Maintain positive cash flow. Collaboration gets profitable. Share a fruitful harvest. Joint financial ventures can especially grow and flower, with Venus in Capricorn.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Today is a 9: Focus on what you love, here and now. Don’t worry about the future. Partnerships flower. Develop personal passions and share them. Collaborate together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Today is a 6: Rest and recharge. Plan and organize to prioritize health and fitness. The next three weeks, with Venus in Capricorn, get your heart pumping.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Today is an 8: Teamwork can handle a big job with ease. Collaborate on creative projects. Inspiration sparks easily, with Venus in Capricorn for three weeks. Harmonize with your muses.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Today is an 8: Keep a low profile for extra productivity at work. Avoid gossip or chatter. Take care of business. A professional dream could appear within reach.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Today is an 8: Travel and adventure entice. Can you make the logistics work? Video chat shortens distances. Find creative ways to bring your studies to life.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Today is an 8: Conserve resources. Stash savings for a rainy day. Work with your family. Collaborative efforts can save a bundle. Simplify. Contribute for shared gain.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Today is a 9: Partnership and romance flower. It’s no surprise, with Venus in your sign for the next three weeks. You’re charming. Enjoy a mutual attraction.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Today is a 7: Slow and stick to stable footing. Physical action gets results. Words can get twisted. Tend your own garden. Nurture seeds with loving care.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Today is a 9: Follow your heart. Have fun with friends. Enjoy parties, gatherings and events over the next three weeks. Social activities benefit your career. Love wins.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black’s legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today’s Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone