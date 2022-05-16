CASHMERE — The rain pelted down on a knight as he gently pushed his heels into the sides of his trusty steed.
Muscles rippled through the obedient beast’s legs, his nostrils flared, ready to charge forward into the jousting match.
A throng of 100 gathered Sunday to cheer for their favorite warrior and jeer the enemy. England, France, Spain and Scotland fought each other with swords and lances, and competed in vegan boar spearing and — lettuce slaying.
It was not 1402 somewhere in Europe, but 2022 at the 2 Rivers Medieval Faire, so, of course, bales of hay took the place of wild boars, as lettuce did a person’s head.
“It must be an English wind. My hair is caught in my mustache,” said Frenchman Sir Gerald Valiant of the Seattle Knights theatrical group, as he prepared for battle.
The faire ran Saturday and Sunday at the Chelan County Expo Center in Cashmere, returning after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“I feel like it gives all of us in the community and beyond a creative outlet to express ourselves and enjoy some entertainment we wouldn't normally get to see,” wrote Jason Russell, faire director, in an email. “The last two years have been a disappointment for sure, to not be able to hold the faire, but we knew we would be able to do so again eventually.
"We draw people in from all over Washington, and some even further afield, and it was just a relief to be able to get back into the swing of things, see familiar faces, and enjoy time with our friends.”
He said about 1,900 attendees were at faire over the weekend.
Scotland’s Sir William Arthmael of the Seattle Knights said he enjoyed being back in Wenatchee. His character is usually quiet and stoic, he said, but as soon as he enters the area and hears the crowd, that all changes.
“It notches up 500%,” he said of his zeal for performing.
The horses also were ready for the stage. Each was trained in various trots and gallops, while their riders carried (not sharpened) weapons — all while maintaining composure with a roaring crowd.
While battles took place, a nearby field hosted 30 or so vendors, performers, vendors and the pike and shot troupe of Goode’s Company of Foote.
Darla and Kalika Reed of Sandpoint, Idaho-based KD Steampunk, said they were ready to return to Wenatchee. The duo handcraft leather goods, jewelry and other items, traveling to destinations within an eight-hour drive of their home.
After needing certain costume options for a Halloween party in 2016, they made their own — and many others. “We decided, ‘This is fun. Let’s just do this,’” Darla Reed said.
Now, patrons ask if they have something, like a baby mace, she said, laughing. Of course, she said that wouldn’t be safe, so they made a crocheted-covered rattle.
It would be a challenge packing up their canvas tent, she said, as rain makes the material expand and harder to fit into its bag.
As swords were sheathed, vendors put away their stock and lowered the rain-soaked tents.
The sun broke through the gray, wet sky.
Another faire was in the scrolls.