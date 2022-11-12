LIFE-RELATE-DATING-TIPS-GET

When someone changes the cadence of communication (like, lots of texting then not), you can — and should — ask what’s going on.

 iStockphoto/gesrey

Q: Someone is running hot and cold with me. What is that about?

A: When someone changes the cadence of communication (like, lots of texting then not), you can — and should — ask what’s going on. You don’t have to adapt to someone else’s indecision.



Tags

