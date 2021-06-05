In the dating world, the worst part of winter isn’t the cold weather or the lack of daylight hours (or, ahem, COVID-19). It’s the limited options for creative dates. Seriously, there’s only so many happy hours inside dark bars or dinners at the same restaurant that someone can take before losing their mind.
But with summer just around the corner, the world is a single person’s playground. From beaches and boardwalks to mountains and lakes, dates are a lot more exciting when you can switch it up from the same-old dinner and a movie. However, dates are not one size fits all.
Whether you’re a foodie who is always the first to try new restaurants in town or an adrenaline junkie looking for the next thrill, we’ve got plenty of ideas for your next date.
For the adventure seekers
For some, the excitement of a first date is enough. But for others, there’s always room to up the ante. If that sounds like you, a date like taking a walk along the beach might seem completely boring, even if it is with an interesting person.
To really jump-start that spark, you need an activity that will get hearts racing (in more ways than one, hopefully). Skip the cocktails and head right to something more exhilarating, like a day at the amusement park or even skydiving. Not only will it be a date that you never forget, but you’ll always have something to talk about. And if roller coasters and jumping out of planes aren’t exactly your speed (they’re not mine, for what it’s worth), I might suggest an escape room to show off your puzzle skills.
For the fitness-focused
If you’re someone who hates sitting still, turn your date into something both fun and active. After all, we know exercise goes hand in hand with endorphins, which makes it pretty difficult to have a “bad” date.
Rent bikes and go for a ride, find an outdoor yoga class, or suggest finding a place for rock climbing.
Summer is the perfect time to go on a hike, whether an old favorite or a new find — just don’t get lost! And if you’re looking for a little more competition when night falls, nothing beats a round of mini golf.
For the foodies
What’s a date without some munchies? While there are options for foodies year-round, summer comes with even more possibilities.
You can keep it simple like brunch at a local outdoor spot or a cooking class, whether in-person or online. But you can take things up a notch by packing up a picnic and finding a scenic spot or spending an afternoon at a beer garden or winery. By trying different drinks, you’ll never run out of things to talk about.
And of course there’s the summer staple: ice cream! If you’re adventurous, order flavors for each other — and see who had the best instincts.
For the night owls
During the summer months, it can sometimes get so hot that all you want to do during the day is sit in the air conditioning. But that’s no problem — your date can start when the sun goes down!
Whether you’re catching a night game at a minor league baseball stadium or stargazing at the beach, there are plenty of options for nighttime dates once June hits. If you can find a spot, I’d highly recommend making s’mores over a campfire — it’s not just for kids, promise.
For the creative types
Why settle for the same-old date? Try something new, like taking a sip and paint class (there are a ton available online now, making the option even more appealing) or get together to tie-dye old clothes. Either way, you’ll be leaving the date with a souvenir!
Film lovers can turn their backyard into an outdoor movie theater with the help of a projector and a large bedsheet, while music lovers might want to try a dance class. What’s more romantic than that?
Erika Ettin is the founder of A Little Nudge, where she helps others navigate the often intimidating world of online dating.