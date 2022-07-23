LIFE-RELATE-DATING-TIPS-DMT

A short but sweet hug will set the date on the right course, writes dating columnist Erika Ettin.

 Dreamstime/TNS

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Every online dater knows the emotional roller-coaster of the process. After spending tons of time crafting your bio and choosing photos, you finally feel all the stress and effort is worthwhile when you start coming across promising profiles and starting meaningful conversations. Things reach a new level of excitement when you finally agree to meet with someone in person, but then a new flood of worries often quickly overshadows the thrill.

A client of mine recently texted me with one such worry: “How should I introduce myself in person meeting someone for the first time from a dating app? With a handshake or a hug? Or some other way?”



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?