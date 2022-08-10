Purchase Access

I have a former (male) client who has what I’ll call “a ghosting pattern.” He will text someone after a date he thinks went well to ask her out again. She doesn’t answer. He writes to her again. She doesn’t answer again. He writes again (maybe this time on Facebook and LinkedIn also) … you get it. While most of us can see she’s obviously not interested, some people just can’t (or don’t want to see it). So for the woman in this scenario, I can’t encourage you strongly enough to use a tactful yet firm form of this: “I’m no longer interested, but I wish you all the best.”

I have tried to get this client to stop sending messages after a nonresponse (or two). My other advice is to send a “closure text,” which is more for the person at the receiving end of the ghosting (my client) than the ghoster:



(Erika Ettin is the founder of A Little Nudge, where she helps others navigate the often intimidating world of online dating. Want to connect with Erika? Join her newsletter, eepurl.com/dpHcH for updates and tips.) ©2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC

