ILY
Pxfuel photo

Navigating the landscape of online dating can sometimes feel like learning a new language — and in a lot of ways, it is. Like most people browsing dating websites and apps, you’ve probably found yourself Googling terms like “ghosting” or acronyms like “DTR” and “ENM.” Since when did everything become an acronym, BTW (by the way)?

Getting a better idea of the terms’ meanings will help you find exactly what you’re looking for — and make sure the person on the other side of the screen is on the same page.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?