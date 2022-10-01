LIFE-FAM-EXETIQUETTE-DMT

Parents who badmouth often think it is just a benign practice, not realizing that the inner conflict it creates can be devastating for their children.

 Dreamstime/TNS

Q. My 13-year-old son has been telling me he does not want to go back to his mother’s for about three months now. He wouldn’t tell me why, but when he finally opened up, I have to admit, I was really surprised. He said that she badmouths me so much, he just doesn’t want to be there anymore. If I mention this to his mother, she will never believe me. What’s good ex-etiquette?

A. I have identified three surprising things about parents who badmouth.



