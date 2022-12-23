LIFE-FAM-EXETIQUETTE-DMT

Couples rarely openly discuss their expectations before they move in together, writes Dr. Jann Blackstone. If you want it to work, start talking and listening. 

 Dreamstime/TNS

Q. I have been dating my boyfriend for two years. He has three daughters, ages 11, 8, and 4, that he shares with their mother. We are very serious, but we do not live together because it was quite confusing for the girls when their mother moved in with someone new.

I recently went to my boyfriend’s home for dinner with the kids and noticed that he put up some past family pictures in the living room. This made me feel very weird, and I’m not sure how to approach it. I got the impression that he was very proud of the fact that he felt comfortable displaying these pictures now, even though they were taken years ago. I’m very uncomfortable about it. What’s good ex-etiquette?



(Dr. Jann Blackstone is the author of “Ex-etiquette for Parents: Good Behavior After Divorce or Separation,” and the founder of Bonus Families, bonusfamilies.com. Email her at the Ex-Etiquette website exetiquette.com at dr.jann@exetiquette.com.) ©2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC

