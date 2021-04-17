Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation.

(Dr. Jann Blackstone is the author of “Ex-etiquette for Parents: Good Behavior After Divorce or Separation,” and the founder of Bonus Families, bonusfamilies.com. Email her at the Ex-Etiquette website exetiquette.com at dr.jann@exetiquette.com.) ©2021 Tribune Content Agency, LLC