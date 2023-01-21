LIFE-FAM-EXETIQUETTE-DMT

Co-parenting counseling is not the same as marriage counseling. 

Q. During the holidays my ex suggested we celebrate together (we have three children) for the sake of “family unity.” We broke up three years ago and have worked through a lot of drama, but for some reason she has decided she wants to try again. This seems so strange to me. I do not want to reconcile or spend the holidays together. Because I said no, she then told our kids that I was the reason we were no longer a family. What’s good ex-etiquette?

A. Lots of red flags here, and the fact that you don’t want to celebrate with your ex is the least of them. It sounds to me like you and mom are not on the same page about a lot of things.



