Q. My ex and I share custody (a week with each parent) of our 12- and 14-year-old boys. As they get older, they love to watch football with their dad. I think this is great—on his time--but my ex expects me to let them go to give up my time so they can go to his house for Thursday Night Football on my week! Every other week we have this huge blow out and my kids are siding with their dad! What’s good ex-etiquette?

A. This is a great question, and I can tell by the tone of your “voice” this is upsetting, so let’s take a look at what’s really going on.



