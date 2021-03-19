Wenatchee
Wenatchee School District offers Child Find screenings
The Wenatchee School district is seeking young people from birth to age 21 who are not enrolled in school and may need special education services.
Chelan-Douglas Early Intervention Program will schedule individual appointments for children 3 and under. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 664-3781
A free Child Find screening is offered for ages 3 to 5. Translation services are available to assist Spanish-speaking families. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 663-7117.
Appointments for children 6 to 21 can be scheduled by calling 663-7117.
The purpose of the screening is to identify children who are not developing within normal guidelines for their age, and to identify children for whom early intervention in a special education learning center would be most appropriate.
If you have a child who is enrolled in WSD and you have concerns about your child’s learning development, contact your building counselor for information on the referral process.
Wenatchee
Wenatchee Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services is offering Spring Break Hike Camp for third to fifth grade students from 9 a.m. to noon, April 5-9.
Students will get outside for a day camp that includes hiking local trails, participating in nature crafts and more.
Cost is $42 per student for residents of Wenatchee or $46 per student for non-residents.
Parents must pre-register. The camp is limited to a maximum of 10 children and all COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, including social distancing and wearing masks.
To register, visit wenatcheewa.gov.
— Cala Flamond, World staff