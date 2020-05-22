Omak
Omak preschool registration begins
The Omak School District is holding its annual “Preschool Roundup” for preschool signups and registration.
Due to COVID-19, registration for the upcoming school year will be different. Parents are instructed to call for information on eligibility, programs or to sign up. For more information, call 826-8149.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
