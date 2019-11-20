Wenatchee
Write letters to Santa at Link Transit workshop
Link Transit will be holding a free workshop assisting young writers in crafting letters to Santa 9:30 a.m. to noon Dec. 6. beginning and ending at Columbia Station, 300 S. Columbia St.
The event will include creating a holiday centerpiece from fresh evergreens, treats, and a ride on the Link bus to deliver letters to the post office.
The workshop is part of a series of free monthly tours designed for children and their caregivers to easily explore Chelan and Douglas counties from Link Transit’s fixed-route system.
Space is limited. For more information or to reserve a spot, call 664-7624 or email sdanko@linktransit.com
—by Cala Flamond, World staff
Articles of Faith and Family Notebook run every Friday in the Family, Faith section. Submissions should be sent at least one week prior to desired publication to: Cala Flamond at The Wenatchee World, P.O. Box 1511, Wenatchee, WA 98807-1511; faxed to 661-6382; or emailed to flamond@wenatcheeworld.com.