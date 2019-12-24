Wenatchee
Bundle Up at Pybus Jan. 11
Wenatchee Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services will be teaming up with the Wenatchee Valley Sports Foundation to present the annual Bundle Up Festival and Youth Sports Fair Jan. 11 at Pybus Public Market.
The fair will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will feature booths and vendors as well as activities such as crafts, hayrides, S’mores and a 5K fun and 1K kids run. Gone Country 4-H will also have an animal petting area.
To register for the fun and kids run, visit wenatcheetrack.org. For more information, contact gshaw@wenatcheewa.gov or 888-3284