Registration open for City of Wenatchee’s Spring Break Out Camp
Registration is now open for the City of Wenatchee’s Spring Break Out Camp from 7:45 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. March 30 to April 3. Camp is for boys and girls grades first through fifth. Space is limited.
Activities include field trips, crafts, games, sports and hikes. Camp costs $115 for residents and $125 for non-residents. Scholarships are available.
For more information or to register, call 888-3284 or visit wenatcheewa.gov.
Nick’s Bricks returns March 7
The annual Nick’s Bricks Lego event will take place 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 7 at the LocalTel Event Center in Pybus Public Market.
The event is free but donations will be accepted. Legos will be provided at the event.
Four sessions will be offered this year and limited to 175 children. Registration will be first come, first served day of the event.
Sessions are as follows: first session, 9 to 10:15 a.m.; second session 10:30 to 11:45 a.m.; third session, 12:15 to 1:30 p.m.; fourth session, 1:45 to 3 p.m.
The Pybus concourse will have Lego creations on display.
Boone Langston, a contestant of the FOX TV show Lego Masters, will also be present to feature some of his Lego creations and answer questions.
Nick’s Bricks is named in memory of Nicholas (Nick) H. Vitulli.
For more information, contact Kevin Vitulli at 670-7224 or Leslie Freytag at leslie@pybusmarket.org or 679-8338.
