NCW
Bradford Loomis returns to NCRL this fall.
North Central Regional Library is bringing musician and storyteller Bradford Loomis back to some of its libraries this fall.
Loomis will present Sing Me A Story, an interactive experience about the power of stories and how we respond to them.
He will perform his original songs and invite the audience to ask questions about the stories behind them.
He will perform at the following libraries:
- Oct. 8, 6:30 p.m., Waterville Public Library
- Oct. 9, 6:30 p.m., Okanogan Public Library
- Oct. 10, 6:30 p.m., Twisp Public Library
East Wenatchee
Fire district to hold open house
Douglas County Fire District 2 will host its annual open house 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 12
The theme this year is “Not every hero wears a cape. PLAN and PRACTICE your ESCAPE!”
There will be a variety of children’s activities, live firefighter demonstrations and free hotdogs for all who attend.
The American Red Cross will offer free residential smoke detector installations for those who sign up, and there will also be a raffle of gift baskets of donated items and a bake sale. Proceeds will support Power House Ministries, a non-profit resource and counseling center.
For more information, call 884-6671.
— compiled by Cala Flamond, World staff
Articles of Faith and Family Notebook run every Friday in the Family, Faith section. Submissions should be sent at least one week prior to desired publication to: Cala Flamond at The Wenatchee World, P.O. Box 1511, Wenatchee, WA 98807-1511; faxed to 661-6382; or emailed to flamond@wenatcheeworld.com.