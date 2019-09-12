Wenatchee
Wenatchee High School invites families to open house
Wenatchee High School is holding an open house for the 2019-20 school year on Tuesday. The open house is from 5:15 to 7 p.m.
Hot dogs and chips will be served free of charge until 6 p.m. and childcare will be available for families with young children.
All families are encouraged to attend for the opportunity to meet their student’s teachers and learn more about programs and resources available to students and families.
Guests are invited to stay after the open house for free admission to the 7 p.m. varsity volleyball game.
For more information, call 663-8117.
Wenatchee
Basketball League registration open for Wenatchee Parks and Rec
Registration is open for the Wenatchee Parks and Recreation Youth Basketball league.
Eligible children are boys grades 3-5 and girls grades 3-4.
Recreation league begins with draft day on Oct. 19 with games scheduled through Dec. 14.
Registration can be found at wenatcheewa.gov or by calling Wenatchee Parks & Recreation at 888-3282 for more information.
— compiled by Cala Flamond, World staff