Wenatchee
The Ginkgo Mineral Society will be offering Christmas gift wrapping in Sportsman's Warehouse, located at the north end of the Wenatchee Valley Mall, 511 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee.
Wrapping will be from 1 to 6 p.m. until Monday, and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Receipts with proof of purchase must be shown for items. Cost is by donation. Proceeds will go toward the clubs educational activities. For more information contact Pam Lander, 884-5135.
— compiled by Cala Flamond, World staff
