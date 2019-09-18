East Wenatchee
Wings and Wheels in Eastmont Park
Enjoy vintage vehicles and vote for your favorite at the Wings & Wheels Festival Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eastmont Community Park Baseball Fields.
Activities for children will include bouncy houses, games, and entering to win prizes. The Red Apple Flyers will have remote control airplane demonstrations and there will be live music throughout the day.
Miss Veedol, a replica of the first airplane to fly nonstop across the Pacific Ocean, will be on display at Pangborn Memorial Airport from 1 to 3 p.m.
Entry is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit https://wwrld.us/2kFDlxv or contact the City of East Wenatchee Events Department at 886-6108.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
Articles of Faith and Family Notebook run every Friday in the Family, Faith section. Submissions should be sent at least one week prior to desired publication to: Cala Flamond at The Wenatchee World, P.O. Box 1511, Wenatchee, WA 98807-1511; faxed to 661-6382; or emailed to flamond@wenatcheeworld.com.