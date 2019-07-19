Today

Baby/Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Cashmere Library

STEM: Ozobots: 10 to 11 a.m., Bridgeport Library

Baby Rhymin’ Time: 10:10 to 11 a.m., Chelan Library

Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library

Musician Sean Gaskell Presents the African Kora: 3 to 4 p.m., Leavenworth Library

“A Dog’s Way Home,” Moving Screening: 4 to 6 p.m., Peshastin Library

Saturday

Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library

Storytime and Craft: 1 to 2 p.m., Bridgeport Library

Saturday Stories + Crafts: Straw Rocket: 2 to 3 p.m., Peshastin Library

Monday

Baby/Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library

Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library

The Burke Museum Presents: Dig In!: 11 a.m. to noon, Manson Library; 3 to 4 p.m. Chelan Library

Knit with Wit: 4 to 5:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library

Tuesday

Storytime and Telescope Craft: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library

The Burke Museum Presents: Dig In!: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library; 2 to 3 p.m., Entiat Library

Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library

Baby Storytime: 11:30 to noon, Leavenworth Library

Kids’ Craft: Button Moon: 2 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Library

Kids’ Craft: Space Rocks: 3 to 4 p.m., East Wenatchee Library

Art at the Library: 3 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library

Makey-Make with Sherry: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library

NCRL Puppet Show: 4 to 5 p.m., Bridgeport Library

TEEN Program — Sculptionary: 4 to 5 p.m., Manson Library

Pajama Storytime: 7 to 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library

Wednesday

Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Entiat Library; 11 to 11:30 a.m., Chelan Library; 1:30 to 2 p.m., Leavenworth Library

Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Manson Library

The Burke Museum Presents: Dig In!: 11 a.m. to noon, Cashmere Library; 4 to 5 p.m., Leavenworth Library

Story and Craft: Button Moon: noon to 12:45 p.m., Manson Library

Games in the Library: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library

Science of Space: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Peshastin Library

Kid Craft: Telescope: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library

Teen STEM Showcase!: 6 to 7 p.m., Wenatchee Library, RSVP required

Thursday

Constellation Light Box Craft: 1 to 2 p.m., Bridgeport Library

Science of Space: 1 to 2 p.m., Manson Library; 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Entiat Library

Makerspace: Sidewalk Starry Night: 1 to 3 p.m., Cashmere Library

Bilingual Storytime with Alicia: 2:30 to 3:20 p.m., Peshastin Library

Art at the Library: 3 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library

Teen Craft Rock Painting: 4 to 5 p.m., Leavenworth Library

Adult Art: Rock Painting: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Chelan Library, RSVP required

The Burke Museum Presents: Dig In!: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library

An Evening with Adventurer Jennifer Pharr Davis: 7 to 8 p.m., Peshastin Library

This is a compiled list of family-oriented events in Chelan-Douglas counties. To submit, please send at least one week prior to: Cala Flamond at The Wenatchee World, P.O. Box 1511, Wenatchee, WA 98807-1511, faxed to 661-6382; or emailed to flamond@wenatcheeworld.com.