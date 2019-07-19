Today
Baby/Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Cashmere Library
STEM: Ozobots: 10 to 11 a.m., Bridgeport Library
Baby Rhymin’ Time: 10:10 to 11 a.m., Chelan Library
Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library
Musician Sean Gaskell Presents the African Kora: 3 to 4 p.m., Leavenworth Library
“A Dog’s Way Home,” Moving Screening: 4 to 6 p.m., Peshastin Library
Saturday
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Storytime and Craft: 1 to 2 p.m., Bridgeport Library
Saturday Stories + Crafts: Straw Rocket: 2 to 3 p.m., Peshastin Library
Monday
Baby/Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library
The Burke Museum Presents: Dig In!: 11 a.m. to noon, Manson Library; 3 to 4 p.m. Chelan Library
Knit with Wit: 4 to 5:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Tuesday
Storytime and Telescope Craft: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library
The Burke Museum Presents: Dig In!: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library; 2 to 3 p.m., Entiat Library
Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Baby Storytime: 11:30 to noon, Leavenworth Library
Kids’ Craft: Button Moon: 2 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Kids’ Craft: Space Rocks: 3 to 4 p.m., East Wenatchee Library
Art at the Library: 3 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library
Makey-Make with Sherry: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library
NCRL Puppet Show: 4 to 5 p.m., Bridgeport Library
TEEN Program — Sculptionary: 4 to 5 p.m., Manson Library
Pajama Storytime: 7 to 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Wednesday
Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Entiat Library; 11 to 11:30 a.m., Chelan Library; 1:30 to 2 p.m., Leavenworth Library
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Manson Library
The Burke Museum Presents: Dig In!: 11 a.m. to noon, Cashmere Library; 4 to 5 p.m., Leavenworth Library
Story and Craft: Button Moon: noon to 12:45 p.m., Manson Library
Games in the Library: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library
Science of Space: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Peshastin Library
Kid Craft: Telescope: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library
Teen STEM Showcase!: 6 to 7 p.m., Wenatchee Library, RSVP required
This is a compiled list of family-oriented events in Chelan-Douglas counties. To submit, email flamond@wenatcheeworld.com.
Thursday
Constellation Light Box Craft: 1 to 2 p.m., Bridgeport Library
Science of Space: 1 to 2 p.m., Manson Library; 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Entiat Library
Makerspace: Sidewalk Starry Night: 1 to 3 p.m., Cashmere Library
Bilingual Storytime with Alicia: 2:30 to 3:20 p.m., Peshastin Library
Art at the Library: 3 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library
Teen Craft Rock Painting: 4 to 5 p.m., Leavenworth Library
Adult Art: Rock Painting: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Chelan Library, RSVP required
The Burke Museum Presents: Dig In!: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
An Evening with Adventurer Jennifer Pharr Davis: 7 to 8 p.m., Peshastin Library
This is a compiled list of family-oriented events in Chelan-Douglas counties. To submit, please send at least one week prior to: Cala Flamond at The Wenatchee World, P.O. Box 1511, Wenatchee, WA 98807-1511, faxed to 661-6382; or emailed to flamond@wenatcheeworld.com.