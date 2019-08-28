Friday
Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Cashmere Library
Baby Rhymin’ Time: 10:10 to 11 a.m., Chelan Library
Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library
Saturday
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Tuesday
Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., East Wenatchee Library
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Baby Storytime: 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Pajama Storytime: 7 to 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Wednesday
Farm Frenzy Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library
Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Entiat Library; 11 to 11:30 a.m., Chelan Library; 1:30 to 2 p.m., Leavenworth
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
ATLAS~At the Library After School: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., Manson Library
Thursday
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Sensory Friendly Storytime: 3:30 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Bilingual Storytime: 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
