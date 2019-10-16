Oct. 18
Today
Baby Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Cashmere Library
Baby Rhymin’ Time: 10:10 to 11 a.m., Chelan Library
Friday Fun: 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Waterville Library
Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library
Oct. 19
Saturday
Adult Coloring: 9 a.m., Bridgeport Library
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Storytime and Craft: 1 to 2 p.m., Bridgeport Library
Popcorn and a movie: 2 to 4 p.m., Chelan Library
STEM - LEGO Simple Powered Machines
Oct. 20
Sunday
Oct. 21
Monday
Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Waterville Library
STEM Club: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Leavenworth Library
Oct. 22
Tuesday
Hoot-Owl Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., East Wenatchee Library
Baby Storytime: 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
A.T.L.A.S. STEM Club: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library; 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Pajama Storytime: 7 to 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Oct. 23
Wednesday
Hoot-Owl Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library
Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Entiat Library; 11 to 11:30 a.m., Chelan Library; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library; 11:15 to 11:45, Manson Library
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
ATLAS~At the Library After School: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library; 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., Manson Library; 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library
Bilingual Storytime: 3 to 4 p.m., Entiat Library
Oct 24
Thursday
ATLAS STEM - WEDO KITS: 10 to 11 a.m., Cashmere Library
Preschool Music: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library
Bilingual Baby and Toddler Storytime: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Bridgeport Library
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
ATLAS STEM - WEDO 2.0 Robotics Kits: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library
ATLAS Ozobots: 3:30 to 4:30, Leavenworth Library
Sensory Friendly Storytime: 3:30 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Bilingual Storytime: 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
