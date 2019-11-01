Today
Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Día de los Muertos: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library
Baby Rhymin’ Time: 10:10 to 11 a.m., Chelan Library
Baby Toddler Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Cashmere Library
Clay with Dale: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library
Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library
NaNoWriMo Kick-Off Party: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Music Theatre of Wenatchee’s “The Addams Family”: 7:30 p.m., Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, numericapac.org
Saturday
Adult Coloring: 9 a.m. to noon, Bridgeport Library
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Day of the Dead Crafts: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Bridgeport Library
Movies at the Library: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library
Music Theatre of Wenatchee’s “The Addams Family”: 2 and 7:30 p.m., Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, numericapac.org
Monday
Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library
STEM Club: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Leavenworth Library
Tuesday
Football Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., East Wenatchee Library
Baby Storytime: 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
A.T.L.A.S. STEM Club: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library; 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library;
Pajama Storytime: 7 to 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Wednesday
Football Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Manson Library
Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Chelan Library; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
ATLAS — At the Library After School: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library; 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., Manson Library; 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library
Rock Out to Books with STYLE!: 4 to 5 p.m., Leavenworth Library
Thursday
Preschool Music: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library
Bilingual Baby and Toddler Storytime: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Bridgeport Library
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
ATLAS 3D Printing “All About Food”: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library
Sensory Friendly Storytime: 3:30 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Bilingual Storytime: 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
— compiled by Cala Flamond, World staff
