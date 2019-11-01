Today

Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library

Día de los Muertos: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library

Baby Rhymin’ Time: 10:10 to 11 a.m., Chelan Library

Baby Toddler Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Cashmere Library

Clay with Dale: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library

Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library

NaNoWriMo Kick-Off Party: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library

Music Theatre of Wenatchee’s “The Addams Family”: 7:30 p.m., Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, numericapac.org

Saturday

Adult Coloring: 9 a.m. to noon, Bridgeport Library

Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library

Day of the Dead Crafts: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Bridgeport Library

Movies at the Library: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library

Music Theatre of Wenatchee’s “The Addams Family”: 2 and 7:30 p.m., Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, numericapac.org

Monday

Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library

Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library

STEM Club: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Leavenworth Library

Tuesday

Football Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library

Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library

Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., East Wenatchee Library

Baby Storytime: 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library

Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library

A.T.L.A.S. STEM Club: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library; 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library;

Pajama Storytime: 7 to 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library

Wednesday

Football Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library

Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Manson Library

Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Chelan Library; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library

Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library

ATLAS — At the Library After School: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library; 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., Manson Library; 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library

Rock Out to Books with STYLE!: 4 to 5 p.m., Leavenworth Library

Thursday

Preschool Music: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library

Bilingual Baby and Toddler Storytime: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Bridgeport Library

Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library

ATLAS 3D Printing “All About Food”: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library

Sensory Friendly Storytime: 3:30 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Library

Bilingual Storytime: 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library

