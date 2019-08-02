Today
Movie Night: 9 to 10 p.m., Lincoln Rock State Park, 13253 Highway 2/97, East Wenatchee
Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Cashmere Library
Baby Rhymin’ Time: 10:10 to 11 a.m., Chelan Library
Clay with Dale: 1 to 2 p.m., Waterville Library
Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library
Teen Time Craft: 3 to 4 p.m., Chelan Library
Saturday
Chelan Junior Rodeo: 10 a.m., Chelan Rodeo Grounds, 1099 N. Bradley St., 393-6686
Wenatchee Riverfront Railways: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 155 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Storytime and Craft: 1 to 2 p.m.,
Saturday Stories and Crafts “Telescope”: 1 to 2 p.m., Bridgeport Library
Guided Nature Walk: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Rock State Park, Highway 2, East Wenatchee
Sunday
Chelan Junior Rodeo: 10 a.m., Chelan Rodeo Grounds, 1099 N. Bradley St., 393-6686
Monday
Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library
STEM Program: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Manson Library
Knit with Wit: 4 to 5 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Tuesday
Chelan County PUD Program for Kids: 2 to 3 p.m., Pybus Public Market,
Sparkle Moon Night Craft and Stories: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library
Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., East Wenatchee Library
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Baby Storytime: 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library
Paracord Bracelet Craft: 1 to 2 p.m., Bridgeport Library
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Transfers and Circuits: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Art at the Library: 3 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library
Makerspace “Paracord Survival Bracelet”: 3 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library, registration required
Makey-Make with Sherry: 3 to 4 p.m., Chelan Library
TEEN Program “Craft Newspaper Fashion Show”: 4 to 5 p.m., Manson Library
Pajama Storytime: 7 to 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Wednesday
Monarch Butterfly Game: 10 to 11 a.m., Bridgeport Library
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Manson Library; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library
Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Entiat Library; 10:30 to 11 a.m., East Wenatchee Library; 11 to 11:30 a.m., Chelan Library
Sparkle Moon Night Craft and Stories: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library
Story and Craft “Straw Rockets”: Noon to 12:45 p.m., Manson Library
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Games in the Library: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library
Science of Space: 2 to 3 p.m., Chelan Library
Teen Duct Tape Wallets!: 6 to 7 p.m., Wenatchee Library, registration recommended.
Thursday
Space Rocks Craft: 1 to 2 p.m., Bridgeport Library
Transfers and Circuits: 1 to 2 p.m., Waterville Library
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Kids’ Craft “ Design Your Own Book Bag”: 2 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Makerspace “Alcohol Ink Coasters”: 2 to 3:30 p.m., Cashmere Library
Bilingual Storytime with Alicia: 2:30 to 3:20 p.m., Peshastin Library
Art at the Library: 3 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library
Telescope Craft: 4 to 5 p.m., Leavenworth Library
Bilingual Storytime: 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
