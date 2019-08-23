Today

Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Cashmere Library

Baby Rhymin’ Time: 10:10 to 11 a.m., Chelan Library

Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library

Trivia Night!: 7 to 9:30 p.m., Pybus Public Market

Saturday

Adult Coloring: 9 a.m. to noon, Bridgeport Library

Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library

STEM Cublets: 1 to 2 p.m., Bridgeport Library

Saturday Stories and Crafts “Alien Headband”: 2 to 3 p.m.

Monday

Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library

Tuesday

Make Your Own Tool Belt Storytime and Craft!: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library

Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., East Wenatchee Library

Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library

Baby Storytime: 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library

Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library

Makey-Make with Sherry: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library

Pajama Storytime: 7 to 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library

Wednesday

Make Your Own Tool Belt Storytime and Craft!: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library

Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Entiat Library; 11 to 11:30 a.m., Chelan Library; 1:30 to 2 p.m., Leavenworth

Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library

Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library

End of Summer Library Program Pizza Party: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library

Family Bilingual Storytime: 4:30 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library

Thursday

Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library

Bilingual Storytime with Alicia: 2:30 to 3:20 p.m., Peshastin Library

Bilingual Storytime: 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library

