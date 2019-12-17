Today
Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Cashmere Library
Friday fun for ages 6-12: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library
Baby Rhymin’ Time: 10:10 to 11 a.m., Chelan Library
Christmas Card Ornament Craft: 1 to 2 p.m., Bridgeport Library
Clay with Dale: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library
Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library
Fiesta Decembrina: 8 to 10 p.m., Pybus Public Market
Saturday
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Holiday Movies at the Library - Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library
“Elf”: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library
Sunday
Holiday Movies on the Big Screen - White Christmas: 4 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center
Holiday Movies on the Big Screen - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation: 7 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center
Monday
Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Pre-school storytime: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library
Teen Crafts and Ugly Sweater Contest: 1 to 3 p.m., Entiat Library
S.T.E.M. Club: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Leavenworth Library
Knit with Wit: 4 to 5:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Thursday
Bilingual Baby and Toddler Time: 11 to 11:45, Bridgeport Library
ATLAS LEGO Build - Holiday Scene: 12:30 to 5 p.m.
Holiday Movie Matinee: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Bilingual Storytime: 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
This is a compiled list of family-oriented events in Chelan-Douglas counties. To submit an event, please send submissions at least one week prior to desired publication to: Cala Flamond at The Wenatchee World, P.O. Box 1511, Wenatchee, WA 98807-1511; faxed to 661-6382; or emailed to flamond@wenatcheeworld.com.