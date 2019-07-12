Today
Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Cashmere Library
Baby Rhymin’ Time: 10:10 to 11 a.m., Chelan Library
Galaxy in a jar craft: 1 to 2 p.m., Bridgeport Library
Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library
Interactive Movie “Jurassic Park”: 6:30 to 8:37 p.m., Cashmere Library
Saturday
Adult Coloring: 9 a.m. to noon, Bridgeport Library
Friends of the Library Book Sale: 10 a.m to 2 p.m., Waterville Library
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Saturday Stories and Crafts “Duct Tape Wallet”: 2 to 3 p.m., Peshastin Library
A Universe of Board Games Tournament: 3 to 5 p.m., Bridgeport Library
Painted Planet Disc Craft: 3 to 4:30 p.m., Quincy Library
Monday
Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library
Artist Trading Cards — Craft: 1 to 2 p.m., Manson Library
Crafty Challenge: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library
Tie Dye Activity: 3 to 4:30 p.m., Quincy Library
Tuesday
Storytime and Sticker Craft: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library
Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., East Wenatchee Library
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Baby Storytime: 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library
STYLE Music Variety Show!: 1 to 2 p.m., Quincy Library
Transfers and Circuits: 1 to 2 p.m., Entiat Library
Science of Space: 2 to 3 p.m., Pybus Public Market
Art at the Library: 3 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library
Kid’s Craft Event “Decorate Your Own Book Bag”: 3 to 4 p.m., East Wenatchee Library
Movie Day “Captain Marvel”: 3 to 5 p.m., Quincy Library
Transfers and Circuits: 3 to 4 p.m., Chelan Library
Pajama Storytime: 7 to 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Wednesday
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Manson Library
Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Entiat Library; 11 to 11:30, Chelan Library; 1:30 to 2 p.m., Leavenworth Library
Storytime and Sticker Craft: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library
Clothespin Zombies: 1 to 2 p.m., Bridgeport Library
STYLE Music Variety Show!: 1 to 2 p.m., Manson Library; 4 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library
Games in the Library: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library
Musician Sean Gaskell presents African Kora: 6 to 7 p.m., Quincy Libary
Teen Space Rocks and constellation Light Boxes: 6 to 7 p.m., Wenatchee Library, RSVP required
Thursday
Storytime and Craft: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Science of Space: 11 a.m. to noon, Bridgeport Library
Kids’ Craft “Rocket Picture Frame”: 2 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Bilingual Storytime with Alicia: 2:30 to 3:20 p.m., Peshastin Library
Art at the Library: 3 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library
Makerspace Clothespin Zombies: 3 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library
Musician Sean Gaskell presents African Kora: 3 to 4 p.m., Entiat Library
Teen Craft Event — Constellation Light Box: 3 to 4 p.m., East Wenatchee Library
Pool Noodle Aliens: 4 to 5 p.m., Leavenworth Library
Bilingual Storytime: 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
