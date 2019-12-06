Today
Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Cashmere Library
Friday fun for ages 6-12: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library
Baby Rhymin’ Time: 10:10 to 11 a.m., Chelan Library
Clay with Dale: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library
Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library
Holiday Spice variety show: 7 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, numericapac.org
Saturday
Holly Jolly Jamboree: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pybus Public Market, LocalTel Event Center
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Holiday Movies at the Library — Elf: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library
Holiday Spice variety show: 1 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, numericapac.org
Sunday
Handel’s Messiah Singalong: 6:30 p.m., Wenatchee High School Auditorium, servewenatchee.org
A Star Shines Hope: 7 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church, Wenatchee, glcwen.org
Selfies with Santa: Noon to 2 p.m., Pybus Public Market
Monday
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
S.T.E.M Club: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Leavenworth Library
Knit with Wit: 4 to 5:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Tuesday
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Hanukkah Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., East Wenatchee Library
Baby Storytime: 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library
Alcohol Ink Ornament Craft: 1 to 2:30 p.m., Cashmere Library
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
ATLAS STEM Club: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library
ATLAS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Pajama Storytime: 7 to 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Celtic Guitar, Tony McManus and Julia Toaspern: 7 p.m., The Grove Recital Hall, Wenatchee Valley College, Wenatchee, lmmo.org
Marlin Handbell Ringers: 6 p.m., Eastmont Baptist Church, East Wenatchee, 884-6813
Wednesday
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Hanukkah Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library
Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Entiat Library; 11 to 11:30 a.m., Chelan Library; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Manson Library
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Bilingual Storytime: 3 to 4 p.m., Entiat Library
ATLAS — At the Library After School: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., Manson Library
STEM Club: 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library
Thursday
Bilingual Baby and Toddler Time: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Bridgeport Library
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Storytime: 2:45 to 3:30 p.m., Peshastin Library
Sensory-Friendly Storytime: 3:30 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Bilingual Storytime: 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Christmas Party: 6 to 7 p.m., Leavenworth Library
