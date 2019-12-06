Today

Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Cashmere Library

Friday fun for ages 6-12: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library

Baby Rhymin’ Time: 10:10 to 11 a.m., Chelan Library

Clay with Dale: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library

Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library

Holiday Spice variety show: 7 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, numericapac.org

Saturday

Holly Jolly Jamboree: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pybus Public Market, LocalTel Event Center

Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library

Holiday Movies at the Library — Elf: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library

Holiday Spice variety show: 1 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, numericapac.org

Sunday

Handel’s Messiah Singalong: 6:30 p.m., Wenatchee High School Auditorium, servewenatchee.org

A Star Shines Hope: 7 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church, Wenatchee, glcwen.org

Selfies with Santa: Noon to 2 p.m., Pybus Public Market

Monday

Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900

Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library

S.T.E.M Club: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Leavenworth Library

Knit with Wit: 4 to 5:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library

Tuesday

Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900

Hanukkah Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library

Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library

Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., East Wenatchee Library

Baby Storytime: 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library

Alcohol Ink Ornament Craft: 1 to 2:30 p.m., Cashmere Library

Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library

ATLAS STEM Club: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library

ATLAS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library

Pajama Storytime: 7 to 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library

Celtic Guitar, Tony McManus and Julia Toaspern: 7 p.m., The Grove Recital Hall, Wenatchee Valley College, Wenatchee, lmmo.org

Marlin Handbell Ringers: 6 p.m., Eastmont Baptist Church, East Wenatchee, 884-6813

Wednesday

Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900

Hanukkah Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library

Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Entiat Library; 11 to 11:30 a.m., Chelan Library; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library

Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Manson Library

Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library

Bilingual Storytime: 3 to 4 p.m., Entiat Library

ATLAS — At the Library After School: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., Manson Library

STEM Club: 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library

Thursday

Bilingual Baby and Toddler Time: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Bridgeport Library

Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library

Storytime: 2:45 to 3:30 p.m., Peshastin Library

Sensory-Friendly Storytime: 3:30 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Library

Bilingual Storytime: 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library

Christmas Party: 6 to 7 p.m., Leavenworth Library

