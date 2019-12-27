Today
Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Cashmere Library
Baby Rhymin’ Time: 10:10 to 11 a.m., Chelan Library
Clay with Dale: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library
Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library
Stuffed Animal Sleepover: 4 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library
Trivia Night!: 7 to 9 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Family Game Night by Pacific Crest Church: 7 to 9 p.m., Pybus Public Market
Saturday
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Monday
Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Pre-school storytime: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library
Build a fort: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Chelan Library
STEM Club: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Leavenworth Library
Tuesday
New Year’s Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library
Preschool storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., East Wenatchee Library
Baby Storytime: 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library
Indoor Snow Fight: 1 to 2 p.m., Chelan Library
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
ESL/Citizenship Classes: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Peshastin Library
New Year’s Eve Celebration: 7 to 9 p.m., Pybus Public Market
Thursday
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
ATLAS Game Night: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library
Book-to-Movie Night: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Chelan Library
Bilingual Storytime: 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
This is a compiled list of family-oriented events in Chelan-Douglas counties. To submit an event, please send submissions at least one week prior to desired publication to: Cala Flamond at The Wenatchee World, P.O. Box 1511, Wenatchee, WA 98807-1511; faxed to 661-6382; or emailed to flamond@wenatcheeworld.com.