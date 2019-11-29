Today
Christkindlmarkt: 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., downtown Leavenworth, christkindlmarktleavenworth.com
Saturday
NaNoWriMo Write-in: 9 to 10:45 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Christkindlmarkt: 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., downtown Leavenworth, lantern parade at 5 p.m., christkindlmarktleavenworth.com
Holiday Movies at the Library — “Arthur Christmas”: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library
Sunday
Christkindlmarkt: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., downtown Leavenworth, lantern parade at 5 p.m., christkindlmarktleavenworth.com
Monday
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
After School Chapter Book Club: 3:30 p.m., Entiat Library
STEM Club: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Leavenworth Library
Marlin Handbell Ringers: 7:30 p.m. Icicle Inn Resort, Leavenworth, 669-6086
Tuesday
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Bear Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., East Wenatchee Library
Baby Storytime: 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
ATLAS STEM Club: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library
ATLAS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library; 4 to 5 p.m., Ephrata Library
Pajama Storytime: 7 to 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Marlin Handbell Ringers: 7:30 p.m., Icicle Inn Resort, Leavenworth, 669-6086
Wednesday
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Bear Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library
Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Entiat Library; 11 to 11:30 a.m., Chelan Library; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Manson Library
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
ATLAS —At the Library After School: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., Manson Library
Holiday Wood Slice Ornaments: 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library
Thursday
Preschool Music: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library
Bilingual Baby and Toddler Time: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Bridgeport Library
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Storytime: 2:45 to 3:30 p.m., Peshastin Library
ATLAS Eggbots — Design your own ornament: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library
Sensory-Friendly Storytime: 3:30 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Bilingual Storytime: 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Wings ‘n Wishes: 6 p.m., East Wenatchee City Hall, 886-6108
