Today

Christkindlmarkt: 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., downtown Leavenworth, christkindlmarktleavenworth.com

Saturday

NaNoWriMo Write-in: 9 to 10:45 a.m., Wenatchee Library

Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library

Christkindlmarkt: 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., downtown Leavenworth, lantern parade at 5 p.m., christkindlmarktleavenworth.com

Holiday Movies at the Library — “Arthur Christmas”: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library

Sunday

Christkindlmarkt: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., downtown Leavenworth, lantern parade at 5 p.m., christkindlmarktleavenworth.com

Monday

Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900

Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library

After School Chapter Book Club: 3:30 p.m., Entiat Library

STEM Club: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Leavenworth Library

Marlin Handbell Ringers: 7:30 p.m. Icicle Inn Resort, Leavenworth, 669-6086

Tuesday

Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900

Bear Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library

Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library

Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., East Wenatchee Library

Baby Storytime: 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library

Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library

ATLAS STEM Club: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library

ATLAS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library; 4 to 5 p.m., Ephrata Library

Pajama Storytime: 7 to 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library

Marlin Handbell Ringers: 7:30 p.m., Icicle Inn Resort, Leavenworth, 669-6086

Wednesday

Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900

Bear Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library

Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Entiat Library; 11 to 11:30 a.m., Chelan Library; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library

Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Manson Library

Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library

ATLAS —At the Library After School: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., Manson Library

Holiday Wood Slice Ornaments: 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library

Thursday

Preschool Music: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library

Bilingual Baby and Toddler Time: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Bridgeport Library

Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library

Storytime: 2:45 to 3:30 p.m., Peshastin Library

ATLAS Eggbots — Design your own ornament: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library

Sensory-Friendly Storytime: 3:30 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Library

Bilingual Storytime: 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library

Wings ‘n Wishes: 6 p.m., East Wenatchee City Hall, 886-6108

