Today
Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library; 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Cashmere Library
Baby Rhymin’ Time: 10:10 to 11 a.m., Chelan Library
Clay with Dale: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library
Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library
Introduction to Leather Tooling: 4 to 6 p.m., Peshastin Library.
Family Game Night: 7 to 9 p.m., Pybus Public Market, 888-3900
Saturday
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Monday
Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library
S.T.E.M. Club: 3:30 to 4:30, Leavenworth Library
Knit with Wit: 4 to 5:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Tuesday
Apple Tree Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library
Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., East Wenatchee Library
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Baby Storytime: 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
A.T.L.A.S. STEM Club: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library; 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Pajama Storytime: 7 to 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Wednesday
Apple Tree Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library
Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Entiat Library; 11 to 11:30 a.m., Chelan Library; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library; 11:15 to 11:45, Manson Library
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
ATLAS: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library
ATLAS~At the Library After School: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., Manson Library
A.T.L.A.S Silent Book Club: 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library
Thursday
Preschool Music: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Bilingual Storytime with Alicia: 2:45 to 3:15 p.m., Peshastin Library
A.T.L.A.S Game Night - Keva Brain Builders: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library
Sensory Friendly Storytime: 3:30 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Bilingual Storytime: 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
