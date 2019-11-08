Today
Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Friday fun for ages 6-12: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library
Baby Rhymin’ Time: 10:10 to 11 a.m., Chelan Library
Baby Toddler Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Cashmere Library
Clay with Dale: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library
Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library
ATLAS — Straws and Connectors: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Bridgeport Library
Saturday
Community Yoga with Melissa: 10 to 11 a.m., Peshastin Library
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Popcorn and a Movie: 2 to 4 p.m., Chelan Library
Monday
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Tuesday
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Grandparents Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., East Wenatchee Library
Baby Storytime: 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
ATLAS STEM Club: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library; 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Pajama Storytime: 7 to 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Wednesday
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Grandparents Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library
Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Entiat Library; 11 to 11:30 a.m., Chelan Library; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Manson Library
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
ATLAS — At the Library After School: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library; 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., Manson Library; 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library
Bilingual Storytime: 3 to 4 p.m., Entiat Library
Thursday
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Preschool Music: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library
Bilingual Baby and Toddler Storytime: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Bridgeport Library
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
ATLAS 3D Printing “All About Food”: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library
ATLAS Pine Cone Turkey Craft Hour for Kids: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Leavenworth Library
Sensory Friendly Storytime: 3:30 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Bilingual Storytime: 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
“Matilda”: 7 p.m., Wenatchee High School auditorium. wwrld.us/matilda, numericapac.org
