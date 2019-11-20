Today
Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Friday fun for ages 6-12: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library
Baby Rhymin’ Time: 10:10 to 11 a.m., Chelan Library
Baby Toddler Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Cashmere Library
Clay with Dale: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library
Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library
Pinecone Turkey Craft: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Bridgeport Library
Stage Kids’ “The Music Man”: 6:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, numericapac.org
“Matilda”: 7 p.m., Wenatchee High School auditorium. wwrld.us/matilda, numericapac.org
Saturday
Friends of the Library Book Sale: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cashmere Library
NaNoWriMo Write-in: 9 to 10:45 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Stage Kids’ “The Music Man”: 1:30 and 6:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, numericapac.org
“Matilda”: 2 and 7 p.m., Wenatchee High School auditorium. wwrld.us/matilda, numericapac.org
Sunday
Stage Kids’ “The Music Man”: 4 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, numericapac.org
Monday
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Friends of the Library Book Sale: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library
Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library
STEM Club: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Leavenworth Library
Knit with Wit: 4 to 5:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Tuesday
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Thanksgiving Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., East Wenatchee Library
Baby Storytime: 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Storytime with Head Start Class: 2:15 to 2:45 p.m., Peshastin Library
A.T.L.A.S. STEM Club: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Pajama Storytime: 7 to 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Wednesday
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Thanksgiving Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library
Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Entiat Library; 11 to 11:30 a.m., Chelan Library; 11:30 to noon, Leavenworth Library
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library; 11:15 to 11:45, Manson Library
Holiday Kickoff Movie: 1 to 3 p.m., Entiat Library
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
ATLAS~At the Library After School: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., Manson Library
A.T.L.A.S Build Day: 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library
Family Bilingual Storytime: 4:30 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library
