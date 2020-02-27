Today
Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Friday Fun - Lego competition: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library
Baby Rhymin’ Time: 10:10 to 11 a.m., Chelan Library
Little One Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Cashmere Library
Fiber Friday: 1 to 3 p.m., Peshastin Library
ATLAS - Craft: 3:30 p.m., Bridgeport Library
Saturday
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Movie Day - Frozen 2: 1 p.m., Quincy Library
Monday
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
ATLAS After School Activity: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Quincy Library
STEM Club: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Leavenworth Library
Tuesday
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Let’s Go on Safari Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library
Preschool storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., East Wenatchee Library
Baby Storytime: 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library
Free Play: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library
ATLAS - At the Library After School: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Minecraft: 3:30 p.m., Quincy Library
Pajama Storytime: 7 to 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Wednesday
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Let’s Go on Safari Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library
Storytime: 11 a.m. to noon, Chelan Library; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m., Entiat Library; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Manson Library
ATLAS STEM: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library
Minecraft: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Quincy Library
ATLAS - At the Library After School: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., to Manson Library
ATLAS Art Club - Cardboard Loom Weaving: 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library, registration required
Creative Yarns Workshop: 4 to 6 p.m., Cashmere Library
Wenatchee High School presents "The Diary of Anne Frank": 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee High School
Thursday
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Indoor Playground Cashmere: 10 to 11:30 a.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 507 Pioneer Ave., 425-772-6507
Preschool Storytime and Craft: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., Quincy Library
Bilingual Baby and Toddler Storytime: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Bridgeport Library
3D Printing: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library
Sensory-Friendly Storytime: 3:30 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Bilingual Storytime: 4 to 5 p.m., Entiat Library; 4 to 5 p.m., Quincy Library
Bilingual Storytime: 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Wenatchee High School presents "The Diary of Anne Frank": 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee High School
This is a compiled list of family-oriented events in Chelan-Douglas counties. To submit an event, please send submissions at least one week prior to desired publication to: Cala Flamond at The Wenatchee World, P.O. Box 1511, Wenatchee, WA 98807-1511; faxed to 661-6382; or emailed to flamond@wenatcheeworld.com.