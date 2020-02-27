Today

Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library

Friday Fun - Lego competition: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library

Baby Rhymin’ Time: 10:10 to 11 a.m., Chelan Library

Little One Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Cashmere Library

Fiber Friday: 1 to 3 p.m., Peshastin Library

ATLAS - Craft: 3:30 p.m., Bridgeport Library

Saturday

Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library

Movie Day - Frozen 2: 1 p.m., Quincy Library

Monday

Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900

ATLAS After School Activity: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Quincy Library

STEM Club: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Leavenworth Library

Tuesday

Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900

Let’s Go on Safari Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library

Preschool storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library

Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., East Wenatchee Library

Baby Storytime: 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library

Free Play: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library

ATLAS - At the Library After School: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library

Minecraft: 3:30 p.m., Quincy Library

Pajama Storytime: 7 to 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library

Wednesday

Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900

Let’s Go on Safari Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library

Storytime: 11 a.m. to noon, Chelan Library; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library

Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m., Entiat Library; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Manson Library

ATLAS STEM: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library

Minecraft: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Quincy Library

ATLAS - At the Library After School: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., to Manson Library

ATLAS Art Club - Cardboard Loom Weaving: 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library, registration required

Creative Yarns Workshop: 4 to 6 p.m., Cashmere Library

Wenatchee High School presents "The Diary of Anne Frank": 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee High School

Thursday

Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900

Indoor Playground Cashmere: 10 to 11:30 a.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 507 Pioneer Ave., 425-772-6507

Preschool Storytime and Craft: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., Quincy Library

Bilingual Baby and Toddler Storytime: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Bridgeport Library

3D Printing: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library

Sensory-Friendly Storytime: 3:30 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Library

Bilingual Storytime: 4 to 5 p.m., Entiat Library; 4 to 5 p.m., Quincy Library

Bilingual Storytime: 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library

Wenatchee High School presents "The Diary of Anne Frank": 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee High School

