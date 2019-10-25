Today
Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Baby Rhymin’ Time: 10:10 to 11 a.m., Chelan Library
Friday Fun: 10 to 11:30 a.m., Waterville Library
Teeny-Weeny Halloween Literacy Fair: 10 to 11:30 a.m., Cashmere Library
Clay with Dale: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library
Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library
Screen Printing: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Bridgeport Library
“Winterland”: 7 p.m., Snowy Owl Theater, icicle.org, 548-6347
Link bus tour to Cashmere Museum and Pioneer Village: 9:30 a.m., meet at Columbia Station, Wenatchee, 664-7624 or sdanko@linktransit.com
Trivia Night! Halloween edition: 7 p.m., Wenatchee Public Library, 30 S. Wenatchee Ave.
Music Theatre of Wenatchee’s “The Addams Family”: 7:30 p.m., Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, numericapac.org
Saturday
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Music Theatre of Wenatchee’s “The Addams Family”: 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26, Nov. 2, Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, $20, numericapac.org
Monday
Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library
STEM Club: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Leavenworth Library
Knit with Wit: 4 to 5 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Tuesday
Halloween and Day of the Dead Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., East Wenatchee Library
Baby Storytime: 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Storytime with Head Start Class: 2:15 to 2:45 p.m., Peshastin Library
ATLAS STEM Club: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library; 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Pajama Storytime: 7 to 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Wednesday
Hoot-Owl Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library
Stitch Sisters: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library
Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Entiat Library; 11 to 11:30 a.m., Chelan Library
Perri the Poetry Fairy: 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Manson Library
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
ATLAS — At the Library After School: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library; 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., Manson Library; 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library
Family Bilingual Storytime: 4:30 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library
“Hocus Pocus”: 6:30 p.m, 9 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, numericapac.org
Thursday
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Bilingual Storytime with Alicia: 2:45 to 3:15 p.m., Peshastin Library
Trick or Treat the Ave: 3 to 5 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Sensory Friendly Storytime: 3:30 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Bilingual Storytime: 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Music Theatre of Wenatchee’s “The Addams Family”: 2 and 7:30 p.m., Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, numericapac.org
“Frankenstein”: 7 p.m., Snowy Owl Theater, icicle.org
— compiled by Cala Flamond, World staff
