Today

Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Cashmere Library

Baby Rhymin’ Time: 10:10 to 11 a.m., Chelan Library

Clay with Dale: 1 to 2 p.m., Waterville Library

Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library

Movies in the Gardens “How to Train Your Dragon”: 8:30 to 10 p.m., Ohme Gardens

Movie Night: 9 to 10 p.m., Lincoln Rock State Park, 13253 Highway 2, East Wenatchee

Saturday

Adult Coloring: 9 a.m. to noon: Bridgeport Library

Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library

STEM Cublets: 1 to 2 p.m., Bridgeport Library

Stories and Crafts “Yarn Bracelet”: 2 to 3 p.m., Peshastin Library

Junior Ranger Program: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Rock State Park, 13253 Highway 2, East Wenatchee

Monday

Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library

STEM Program: 11 a.m. to noon , Manson Library

Tuesday

Storytime and Spin Art Craft: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library

NCRL Puppet Show: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., East Wenatchee Library

Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library

Baby Storytime: 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library

Make your Own Planet: 1 to 2 p.m., Bridgeport Library

Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library

Art at the Library: 3 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library

Didgeridoo Down Under: 3 to 4 p.m., Waterville Library; 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Chelan Library

Kid’s Craft Event “Rockets! Straw or Streamer!”: 3 to 4 p.m., East Wenatchee Library

Makey-Make with Sherry: 3 to 4 p.m., Chelan Library

Pajama Storytime: 7 to 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library

Wednesday

Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library;

Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Entiat Library; 11 to 11:30 a.m., Chelan Library; 1:30 to 2 p.m., Leavenworth

Storytime and Spin Art Craft: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library

NCRL Puppet Show: 11 a.m. to noon, Manson Library

Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library

Games in the Library: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library

Teen End of Summer Party!: 6 to 7 p.m., Wenatchee Library

Thursday

Summer Library Program: 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Manson Bay Park

Movie Matinee: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library

Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library

Kids’ Craft “Telescope”: 2 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Library

NCRL Puppet Show: 2 to 3 p.m., Leavenworth Library; 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library

Bilingual Storytime with Alicia: 2:30 to 3:20 p.m., Peshastin Library

Art at the Library: 3 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library

Summer Library Program Party!: 3 to 4:30 p.m., Cashmere Library

Teen Craft Event “Duct Tape Wallet”: 3 to 4 p.m., East Wenatchee Library

Monopoly Game Day for Teens: 4 to 6 p.m., Entiat Library

Bilingual Storytime: 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library

