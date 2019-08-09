Today
Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Cashmere Library
Baby Rhymin’ Time: 10:10 to 11 a.m., Chelan Library
Clay with Dale: 1 to 2 p.m., Waterville Library
Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library
Movies in the Gardens “How to Train Your Dragon”: 8:30 to 10 p.m., Ohme Gardens
Movie Night: 9 to 10 p.m., Lincoln Rock State Park, 13253 Highway 2, East Wenatchee
Saturday
Adult Coloring: 9 a.m. to noon: Bridgeport Library
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
STEM Cublets: 1 to 2 p.m., Bridgeport Library
Stories and Crafts “Yarn Bracelet”: 2 to 3 p.m., Peshastin Library
Junior Ranger Program: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Rock State Park, 13253 Highway 2, East Wenatchee
Monday
Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
STEM Program: 11 a.m. to noon , Manson Library
Tuesday
Storytime and Spin Art Craft: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library
NCRL Puppet Show: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., East Wenatchee Library
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Baby Storytime: 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library
Make your Own Planet: 1 to 2 p.m., Bridgeport Library
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Art at the Library: 3 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library
Didgeridoo Down Under: 3 to 4 p.m., Waterville Library; 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Chelan Library
Kid’s Craft Event “Rockets! Straw or Streamer!”: 3 to 4 p.m., East Wenatchee Library
Makey-Make with Sherry: 3 to 4 p.m., Chelan Library
Pajama Storytime: 7 to 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Wednesday
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library;
Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Entiat Library; 11 to 11:30 a.m., Chelan Library; 1:30 to 2 p.m., Leavenworth
Storytime and Spin Art Craft: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library
NCRL Puppet Show: 11 a.m. to noon, Manson Library
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Games in the Library: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library
Teen End of Summer Party!: 6 to 7 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Thursday
Summer Library Program: 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Manson Bay Park
Movie Matinee: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Kids’ Craft “Telescope”: 2 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Library
NCRL Puppet Show: 2 to 3 p.m., Leavenworth Library; 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library
Bilingual Storytime with Alicia: 2:30 to 3:20 p.m., Peshastin Library
Art at the Library: 3 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library
Summer Library Program Party!: 3 to 4:30 p.m., Cashmere Library
Teen Craft Event “Duct Tape Wallet”: 3 to 4 p.m., East Wenatchee Library
Monopoly Game Day for Teens: 4 to 6 p.m., Entiat Library
Bilingual Storytime: 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
