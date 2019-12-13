Today
Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Cashmere Library
Friday fun for ages 6-12: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library
Baby Rhymin’ Time: 10:10 to 11 a.m., Chelan Library
Clay with Dale: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library
Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library
Holiday Wood Slice Ornaments: 5 to 6 p.m., Peshastin Library
Saturday
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Holiday Movies at the Library — “The Santa Clause”: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library
Popcorn and a Movie: 2 to 4 p.m., Chelan Library
Puppeteer Marla Bailey: 3 to 4 p.m., Encouraging Words, Wenatchee, 664-3259
“The Polar Express”: 3 p.m., The Ruby Theatre, Chelan
Monday
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Holiday Paper Trees: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bridgeport Library
Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Preschool storytime: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library
Piano solos: 1 to 2 p.m., Cashmere Library
ATLAS: LEGO Simple Powered Machines: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Bridgeport Library
STEM Club: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Leavenworth Library
Tuesday
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Christmas Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., East Wenatchee Library
Chelan High School concert, jazz bands: 11 a.m., Chelan Performing Arts Center, Chelan
Baby Storytime: 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
ATLAS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Pajama Storytime: 7 to 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Wednesday
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Christmas Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library
Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Entiat Library; 11 to 11:30 a.m., Chelan Library; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Manson Library
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Headstart Storytime: 2:15 to 2:45 p.m., Peshastin Library
ATLAS — At the Library After School: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library; 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., Manson Library
Read Around the World — Holiday Celebrations: 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library
Bilingual Family Storytime: 4:30 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library
Thursday
Selfies with Santa: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pybus Public Market
Bilingual Baby and Toddler Time: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Bridgeport Library
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Family Stem Fair: 3 to 5 p.m., Entiat Library
Sensory-Friendly Storytime: 3:30 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Bilingual Storytime: 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
