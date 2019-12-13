Today

Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Cashmere Library

Friday fun for ages 6-12: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library

Baby Rhymin’ Time: 10:10 to 11 a.m., Chelan Library

Clay with Dale: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library

Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library

Holiday Wood Slice Ornaments: 5 to 6 p.m., Peshastin Library

Saturday

Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library

Holiday Movies at the Library — “The Santa Clause”: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library

Popcorn and a Movie: 2 to 4 p.m., Chelan Library

Puppeteer Marla Bailey: 3 to 4 p.m., Encouraging Words, Wenatchee, 664-3259

“The Polar Express”: 3 p.m., The Ruby Theatre, Chelan

Monday

Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900

Holiday Paper Trees: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bridgeport Library

Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library

Preschool storytime: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library

Piano solos: 1 to 2 p.m., Cashmere Library

ATLAS: LEGO Simple Powered Machines: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Bridgeport Library

STEM Club: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Leavenworth Library

Tuesday

Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900

Christmas Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library

Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library

Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., East Wenatchee Library

Chelan High School concert, jazz bands: 11 a.m., Chelan Performing Arts Center, Chelan

Baby Storytime: 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library

Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library

ATLAS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library

Pajama Storytime: 7 to 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library

Wednesday

Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900

Christmas Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library

Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Entiat Library; 11 to 11:30 a.m., Chelan Library; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library

Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Manson Library

Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library

Headstart Storytime: 2:15 to 2:45 p.m., Peshastin Library

ATLAS — At the Library After School: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library; 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., Manson Library

Read Around the World — Holiday Celebrations: 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library

Bilingual Family Storytime: 4:30 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library

Thursday

Selfies with Santa: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pybus Public Market

Bilingual Baby and Toddler Time: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Bridgeport Library

Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library

Family Stem Fair: 3 to 5 p.m., Entiat Library

Sensory-Friendly Storytime: 3:30 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Library

Bilingual Storytime: 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library

