Letters

Greg Asimakoupoulos found these old handwritten letters in a basket in a shop while on a trip to Port Townsend earlier this month. 

You most likely have heard the expression “six degrees of separation.” Well, you don’t have to be Kevin Bacon to appreciate the truth of what that means. I recently experienced those six degrees first-hand.

My wife and I visited Port Townsend a couple weeks back for a three-day getaway with close friends. Following coffee and scones on the waterfront, we walked the main street. Having read Daniel Brown’s book “The Boys in the Boat,” I was fascinated with the Pocock boat house and the vintage rowing shells adjacent to the wooden boat museum. And the vintage architecture of the buildings downtown were a feast for the eyes.



