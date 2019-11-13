This year's fall mission project, "Saints with Socks," has concluded with a total of 880 pairs of winter socks distributed to local agencies which serve the homeless and needy in our community.
"Saints with Socks" collected donations of new warm winter socks during October from community donors. Coordinated by The Way Connection Group at Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Wenatchee, the number of socks could not have been possible without help from both church and community support, organizers said.
Now in its third year, the project was headed by church member Sharon Ortiz, who with her husband, Jimmy Ortiz, delivered socks to the following distribution sites in early November:
- Gospel House — 130 men's pairs, 86 women's pairs, 123 children's pairs (Total 339 pairs of socks)
- Hospitality House — 178 men's pairs of socks
- Salvation Army — 170 men's pairs
- Women's Resource Center — 103 women's pairs, 90 children's pairs (Total 193 pairs of socks)
Shoutouts go to Trinity United Methodist Church in East Wenatchee who gave the project 95 pairs of socks, residents of the neighborhood around Ironside Place in East Wenatchee who helped with a sizable donation, and visitors to "Make a Difference Day" at Pybus Market who gave socks on short notice. Next year, Ortiz plans to expand the effort at Pybus to increase community involvement.
Suzanne Borges is a member of Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Wenatchee.