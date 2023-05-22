Cat stock art

TACOMA — Americans are obsessed with their pets. Since the advent of the Internet, cats and dogs alike have provided an endless supply of video entertainment documenting their playful antics. Today, our furry friends continue to be some of the most-watched subjects of online videos, with popular content sites like The Dodo, a pet-centered publication, having amassed more than 13 million online subscribers on YouTube.

A sizable portion of online searches for pets, particularly cats, come from Washingtonians. In fact, a new report from pet website Cats.com finds that the Evergreen State is the fifth-most “cat-crazy” state in the U.S.



