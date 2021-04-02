Okanogan
Easter Sonrise service planned for April 4
A virtual interdenominational Easter “Sonrise” service will begin at 6:30 a.m. on April 4 and will air on KOMW 680 AM. It will also air on the Christians in Action Facebook and YouTube websites.
Participants will include Rev. Jack Schneider, pastor of Omak and Conconully United Methodist churches; Rev. Randy McAllister, pastor of Valley Christian Fellowship, Oroville, formerly known as Full Gospel Country Church; Rev. Ehud Garcia, pastor at Okanogan Evangelical Presbyterian Church; Autumn Martin; Carl Behrent; and BrassWorks, a musical group from the Omak-Okanogan area comprised of Calvin Gorman, Sarah Walker, Chris Warren, Selija Durkee, John Heyrend and Kathleen Christensen.
For more information, visit facebook.com/okchristiansinaction or call 422-4660.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
