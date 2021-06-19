Wenatchee
‘Sing and Share’ features Rev. Civilla Martin
Sage Hills church will spotlight “God Will Take Care of You” by Rev. Civilla Martin for the monthly hymn. Martin also wrote the lyrics to “His Eye is on the Sparrow” and “The Blood Will Never Lose Its Power.”
Information and stories about the hymn are available at jeannezornes.blogspot.com.
Due to COVID-19, the “sing and share” event will remain in a virtual format until further notice.
For more information, call Sandra Briggs at (509) 663-0364.
Dryden
Mid Valley Church features The Mark Dubbeld family
The Mark Dubbeld Family will perform at the Mid Valley Baptist Church, 8345 Stine Hill Road in Dryden, on July 8.
The concert begins at 7 p.m.
From Moneta, Virginia, the family consists of Mark and Janene Dubbeld and their three children, Elena, Channing and Britton. They have been featured and performed in radio, television and the National Quartet Convention.
The concert is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit mjdubbeld.com.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
