Sage Hills announces hymn feature
Sage Hills Church will feature the hymn “Does Jesus Care?” during its virtual “sing-and-share” for the month of January.
The hymn was written by 19th century pastor Rev. Frank Graeff as he went through a time of deep grief.
Information and discussion about the hymn can be found at jeannezornes.blogspot.com.
The in-person, lay-led singing service is suspended until further notice but features will continue in a virtual format until further notice. For more information, contact Sandra Briggs at 663-0364.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
